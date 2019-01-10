Buy or Sell | Nifty likely to move higher; Bank Nifty to outperform

Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI have witnessed upmove with good volumes. @moneycontrolcom Moneycontrol News





The Nifty has been trading in the narrow range of 10,620-10,900. This has led to the formation of a symmetrical triangle pattern. One can expect breakout in next few trading sessions, said Ruchit Jain, Angel Broking.

The broader trend continues to remain on the positive side. Important support for the Nifty is at 10,620 and as long as this level is intact, one can trade with positive bias. The crucial breakout point is 10,860 beyond which Nifty can test 11,000.

Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI have witnessed upmove with good volumes. Bank Nifty will continue to take leadership with support at 26,160.