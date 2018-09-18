App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Nifty can slip below 11,000

Both pharmaceutical and IT sectors are showing positive movement on the back of a weak rupee.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Markets remain highly volatile. Depreciating rupee and the high levels of crude oil continue to exert pressure on the markets. 11,400 will remain crucial level for the week.

Technically, Nifty looks weak on the charts, Nifty Can slip to levels of 11250 and in worst case scenario Nifty can also give up 11,000. Remain bearish on Nifty and Nifty Bank.

We have a positive view on Pharmaceutical and IT sectors on the back of weak rupee. Metals and Oil Marketing companies such as IOC, HPCL and BPCL look good. However, remain cautious to negative on banks and realty.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 04:20 pm

tags #banking #Buy or Sell #IT #oil #pharmaceutical #video

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.