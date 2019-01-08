Buy or Sell | Market to remain choppy and range-bound

The market finished the week in the red after finding resistance at 10,924. The 50-day simple moving average acted as support towards the end of the week and helped curb losses.

With the moving averages and momentum readings hitting flat terrain and the the Nifty stuck in the narrow range, markets are expected to remain choppy and range bound in the coming week.

The Nifty could broadly trade between 10,534 to 10,924 levels in the coming week, says Subhash Gangadharan, HDFC Securities.