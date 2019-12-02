App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Market likely to stay positive, HSIL may return 25%

PSU Banks did well which was up 5.9% while IT was down by 1.1%.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian markets have been bullish but there have been concerns with regards to the GDP data. PSU Banks did well which was up 5.9% while IT was down by 1.1%. We expect positive sentiments in the Indian markets.

We have a buy on HSIL with the target of Rs 58.80 and stop loss of Rs 40.90, an upside of 25%. The operating margins have doubled. HSIL has created two wholly-owned subsidiaries, one focusing on retail and consumer segment and the other on building products and marketing segment. It has a long pedigree and good management. The promoters have reasonable ownership, close to about 50%. They have a diverse portfolio. It trading at about 3.6 times which is fairly reasonable, said Dinesh Rohira of 5nance.com

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 01:14 pm

tags #Buy or Sell #stock markets #stocks #video

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.