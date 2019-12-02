Buy or Sell | Market likely to stay positive, HSIL may return 25%

Indian markets have been bullish but there have been concerns with regards to the GDP data. PSU Banks did well which was up 5.9% while IT was down by 1.1%. We expect positive sentiments in the Indian markets.

We have a buy on HSIL with the target of Rs 58.80 and stop loss of Rs 40.90, an upside of 25%. The operating margins have doubled. HSIL has created two wholly-owned subsidiaries, one focusing on retail and consumer segment and the other on building products and marketing segment. It has a long pedigree and good management. The promoters have reasonable ownership, close to about 50%. They have a diverse portfolio. It trading at about 3.6 times which is fairly reasonable, said Dinesh Rohira of 5nance.com