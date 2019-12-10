App
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Market likely to remain sideways; Info Edge may return 14%

Dinesh Rohira of 5nance.com talks about why investors should watch out for the stocks of Info Edge.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While the global cues have been weak, Asian markets are also refraining from taking major bets. The broader domestic markets are also opening flat. While there is caution before the next round of US trade talks, overall markets might remain sluggish.
Dinesh Rohira of 5nance.com suggests looking at sectors which would not be impacted by the economic slowdown. He also talks about why investors should watch out for the stocks of Info Edge.Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 01:01 pm

