Buy or Sell | Looking at 10,500 to 10,600 in the Nifty

We are seeing some bounce coming, so if this bounce sustains, we are looking at the target of 10,500 to 10,600 in the Nifty, said Vaishali Parekh, Senior Analyst - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher.

She sees robust move in the pharma sector and said IT sector has been holding on to the support level.

“So these are the two sectors, in the current market scenario, which are looking positive. So, our favourite buy would also be from Pharma sector—Sun Pharma, Cadila, etc.,” she said.

Among other sectors, her recommendations include Titan, Tata Global, HDFC twins, etc.