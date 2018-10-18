Buy or Sell | ITC, Tata Global among top 3 buys

Selling was seen even in topline stocks, indicating that buyers are a bit cautious.
On October 17, the market had a strong opening backed by positive cues from foreign markets. However, it was not able to sustain at those levels.
"Unless and until we move past October 17 high, we expect a target of 10,800 on the Nifty," says Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.
However, if 10,525 is broken, which is the October 16 low, we can expect further selling in the market, she added.
Selling was seen in even the topline stocks, including Infosys and TCS, she pointed out, adding that buyers were a bit cautious.
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 12:34 pm