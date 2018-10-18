App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | ITC, Tata Global among top 3 buys

Selling was seen even in topline stocks, indicating that buyers are a bit cautious.

On October 17, the market had a strong opening backed by positive cues from foreign markets. However, it was not able to sustain at those levels.

"Unless and until we move past October 17 high, we expect a target of 10,800 on the Nifty," says Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

However, if 10,525 is broken, which is the October 16 low, we can expect further selling in the market, she added.

Selling was seen in even the topline stocks, including Infosys and TCS, she pointed out, adding that buyers were a bit cautious.
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 12:34 pm

tags #Buy or Sell #IT stocks #Market #Nifty #stock market #video

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.