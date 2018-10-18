Buy or Sell | ITC, Tata Global among top 3 buys

On October 17, the market had a strong opening backed by positive cues from foreign markets. However, it was not able to sustain at those levels.

"Unless and until we move past October 17 high, we expect a target of 10,800 on the Nifty," says Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

However, if 10,525 is broken, which is the October 16 low, we can expect further selling in the market, she added.