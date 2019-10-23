Buy or Sell | Housing finance companies are good buys, SRF can return 20%

Markets would rally and investors should stay put for the longterm. Currently, FMCG stocks are valued higher and have very less margin of safety. The housing finance space has value and some of the companies are available at a very reasonable valuation.

LIC Housing Finance, GIC Housing Finance and HDFC are some of the companies that make a lot of sense to invest in at the current level.

Here's what Umesh Mehta of Samco Securities has to say.