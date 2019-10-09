App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Here's why UPL is pick of the week

UPL is present across 133 countries with Latin America contributing around 37 percent to sales and India about 21 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reserve Bank of India may again consider cutting rates at its next Monetary Policy Committee meet, Governor Shaktikanta Das said recently. While IndusInd Bank and TCS will report its Q2 earnings on October 10, Infosys will follow suit on October 11. Sectors that will be closely watched include, BFSI, telecom and manufacturing. Developments on the US-China trade front will also weigh on the market.

Nonetheless, UPL remains the pick of the week given its wide product basket. Its product portfolio is present across crop protection and the seeds chain. It is present across 133 countries with Latin America contributing around 37 percent, India about 21 percent, North America around 16 percent, Europe 11 percent and rest of the world contributing around 15 percent to its sales.

Pankaj Bobade, Head of Fundamental Research, Axis Securities gives his take on why UPL can be the pick of the week.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #Companies #stock picks #UPL Limited

