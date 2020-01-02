Buy or Sell | Here's why Amber Enterprises is pick of the week

Mid and small caps outperformed the large caps indicating that the rally is spilling over to the broader markets. Auto stocks will also remain in focus as auto sales numbers for December are releasing.Considering the markets, this week’s pick is Amber Enterprises India Ltd. Amber is a solution provider for Air conditioner OEM/ODM Industry in India. Something that the investors should note is that client addition and increase in wallet share is expected to aid the topline of the company.In this episode of Buy or Sell, Pankaj Bobade, Head Fundamental Research, Axis Securities is recommending a buy on Amber Enterprises with a revised target price of Rs 1251.