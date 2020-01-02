App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Here's why Amber Enterprises is pick of the week

Pankaj Bobade, Head Fundamental Research, Axis Securities is recommending a buy on Amber Enterprises with a revised target price of Rs 1251.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mid and small caps outperformed the large caps indicating that the rally is spilling over to the broader markets. Auto stocks will also remain in focus as auto sales numbers for December are releasing.
Considering the markets, this week’s pick is Amber Enterprises India Ltd. Amber is a solution provider for Air conditioner OEM/ODM Industry in India. Something that the investors should note is that client addition and increase in wallet share is expected to aid the topline of the company.
In this episode of Buy or Sell, Pankaj Bobade, Head Fundamental Research, Axis Securities is recommending a buy on Amber Enterprises with a revised target price of Rs 1251.Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 01:57 pm

