you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Here's why Alembic Pharma is a contra bet

Dinesh Rohira, CEO and Founder of 5nance.com has taken a contra view on Alembic Pharmaceuticals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Foreign portfolio investors pumped in funds during the truncated week, which improved sentiments in the domestic market. Although, pharma stocks were not part of this rally, Dinesh Rohira, CEO and Founder of 5nance.com has taken a contra view on Alembic Pharmaceuticals. He has set a target of Rs 640 and stop loss of Rs 490, signaling an upside of 17.1 percent.

In this video he reveals why Alembic Pharma could be a good bet.

Watch the video to know more.

First Published on Dec 27, 2019 02:17 pm

