you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Expect pull back rally on Nifty above 10,270

Sector-wise, FMCG, IT and Pharma could see a weak trend. Here's Swait Hotkar, Technical Analyst at Nirmal Bang, recommending what to pick in this episode of Buy or Sell.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bulls regained control of the market after reel under pressure from the weakening rupee, global cues and FII sell-off. The Nifty ended above the 10,250 level on October 29, and once it manages to cross 10,270, we can expect a pullback rally that can push the index to 10,500 levels. However, it is better to remain cautious on the index and avoid extremely long positions.

Sector-wise, see weak trend in FMCG, IT and Pharma. Swait Hotkar, Technical Analyst at Nirmal Bang, recommends 'sell' on Aurobindo Pharma and HDFC Bank.

Auro Pharma I Sell I Target Rs 650 I Stop Loss  Rs 740

2.33 HDFC Bank I Sell I Target Rs 1900 I Stop Loss Rs 2010

Watch the video for more...

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 07:08 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy or Sell #fii sell off #global cues #Market Under pressure #rupee depreciation #video

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

