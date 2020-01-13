Buy or Sell | DCB Bank is pick of the week

The Indian market recovered following geo-political tensions with crude prices correcting amid easing of US-Iran tensions and positive global sentiments. The third quarter results season started with a bang and all eyes will be on Wipro and TCS, who would report Q3 results on January 14 and January 17, respectively.

Nonetheless, DCB Bank is the the pick of the week (Jan 13-17), for Pankaj Bobade, Head Fundamental Research, Axis Securities.

According to him, the bank has transformed itself into a strong retail franchise with its primary focus on secure and granular business. Hence, he recommends a buy on DCB Bank with target of Rs 213.