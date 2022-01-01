Buy-on-dips strategy for gold likely to continue, rally may extend till Rs 55,000

Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Virus, vaccine, dollar, yields, inflation, debt and Fed – these are few of the terms that turn unpopular whenever we talk about movement in bullions. They became more relevant especially in 2021, with some baggage from 2020.

Bullions did have a few phases of struggle, although that did not create a deep dent on prices amid the strong fundamentals creating a floor for the prices and triggering high volatility.

Bullions started this year with some buzz over vaccine reports from major pharma companies, political tiff between US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump along with rising cases and concerns regarding the COVID-19 and its variants, stimulus packages and liquidity measures to support the economy, lower interest rate scenario continued to support the prices at lower levels.

Inflation has been one of the main highlights for the year just gone by and it could continue to be in the limelight this year too. The rising inflationary expectations were increasing the distress in the market for a long time, although the panic in the market started once US Governor Jerome Powell also acknowledged the same and started to act on it.

There are expectations that even with major central banks measures to calm these expectations, we could see some panic amid the supply chain issues. And hence, gold prices have been holding firm even after the Fed’s tapering announcement and three rate hike expectations. Market participants did surely discount the rate hike expectations although prices did recover from that fall.

Interestingly, a term is doing the round in the markets again – Stagflation – and we are witnessing a similar kind of scenario. Very recently we saw the US GDP growth data which was reported below expectations and, on the other hand, also major central bankers have started to show concerns regarding the inflation. If this turns out to be a stagflation event it could support the metal prices. As discussed above, with commodities will be fuelling and feeding off inflation. Gold price could benefit from the elevated risk environment, rising inflation, slower growth and low interest rates.

The pandemic impacted the global economic activity worst in 2020 but it is still scoring a rise in cases, fuelling a fear in the market. Although with improvement in the overall infrastructure for battling against the virus, optimism in global growth forecast, successful vaccinations rates and ease off in restrictions has put a question on how much of an impact the pandemic still holds on the market, especially bullions.

We are again seeing a surge in the cases of COVID around the globe, which is forcing the leaders to rethink regarding a stricter restrictions.

Apart from gold being supported as an inflation hedge, there are a few other factors as well which could support the metal prices. Excess liquidity in the market was a necessary move to support the economy, although it also expanded the balance sheet and increased the debt level. Growing economy on the back of mounds of debt is not a very good sign.

On the other hand, the real interest rate could support the positive sentiment, as it is currently below the zero line, it will be important to see the pace at which rate hikes are announced to calm inflation. The central bank’s gold buying spree, increase in physical demand, tussle between the US and China, slump in China’s property sector are also few factors which could give a jerk to the prices.

Besides positive factors, it is also important to look at the factors which could keep metals in check. Along with tapering action and rate hike expectation from the Fed, volatility in the dollar and bond yields will be important to keep an eye on. Lack of support from ETF and CFTC, has also been affecting the market sentiment.

Rising growth forecast of major economies and lower stress regarding the virus could weigh on the prices. A possibility of oversupply, once the supply disruptions are sorted could impact the commodities market.

Lastly, on the domestic front, there have been rising expectations regarding an import duty cut in the next year’s budget, there have been no official remarks about it, although this will be an important factor in Q1 of 2022 for the bullions.

Looking ahead, for gold, quarterly target of around $1,915 per troy ounce followed by $1,965 could be seen, with a meaningful base around $1,800 and $1,745 zone. Correction from short-term hurdles could be used as a buying opportunity, although over the course of next 12-15 months, an extended rally could be seen over $2,000 with a potential to make new life time highs.

We believe that gold on a quarterly basis, could see the targets of Rs 50,750 per 10 gram, followed 52,500, with supports at Rs 47,850 and Rs 46,400. Keeping the above variables in mind, buying on dips strategy can be continued and an extended rally can be seen at around Rs 55,000 over the next 12 months.

