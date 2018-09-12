App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Oil India, ONGC with potential upside up to 43%: HSBC

The upside from higher oil is going to be offset by risks of higher costs and subsidy burden.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Research house HSBC has maintained buy rating on Oil India with a potential upside of 33 percent. The firm raise target to Rs 270 from Rs 253 per share.

It also maintained buy on ONGC with a target of Rs 240. It sees potential upside of 43 percent.

The upside from higher oil is going to be offset by risks of higher costs and subsidy burden.

It feels that earnings should grow, driven by higher volumes and increasing gas. Also, trough valuations and attractive dividend yield still make risk-reward look, it added.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 02:41 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.