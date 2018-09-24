Buy Oberoi Realty with target Rs 600: AnandRathi

AnandRathi

Oberoi Realty is a leading Mumbai-based real estate development company primarily focused on higher income segment.

The company also enjoys a strong leasing and profitable hospitality portfolio wherein commercial office space, mall and hotel.

The company has around 13 million Sq.ft of ongoing projects and around 15 million Sq.ft of planned projects totalling 28 million Sq.ft having diversification across residential (62 percent), office space (13 percent), retail (10 percent), hospitality (9 percent) and social infra (6 percent).

We expect company to report revenue CAGR of 63.04 percent over two financial years primarily driven by recognition of revenues from pre sales in ongoing projects.

Key Regulatory Reforms like RERA, GST & demonetization driving significant momentum in favor of organized players.

Robust revenue and cash-flow visibility; higher operating profit margins; clear land-titles; steady lease rentals and a huge brand equity in the Mumbai Real Estate market makes Oberoi Realty a preferred choice in real estate sector.

Considering the strong brand equity, good corporate governance, quality land bank, healthy project pipeline and attractive valuations, we initiate our coverage on Oberoi Realty with a buy rating and target price of Rs 600 per share (22x FY19e EPS 27.30).

