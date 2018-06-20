Buy NOCIL, target Rs 240: Soumen Chatterjee

Soumen Chatterjee

NOCIL is the largest rubber chemicals manufacturer in India and one of the few players in this business to offer a wide range of rubber chemicals to meet its customer needs. Tightening environment norms by the Chinese government has increased compliance cost and led to closure of unorganised/small players in China, which helped Indian players like NOCIL improve its competitive positioning.

NOCIL has a healthy balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio of around 0.20 times. It is trading around 16 times its trailing earnings. Our target price on the stock is Rs 240 per share.

