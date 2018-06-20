App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NOCIL, target Rs 240: Soumen Chatterjee

Soumen Chatterjee

NOCIL is the largest rubber chemicals manufacturer in India and one of the few players in this business to offer a wide range of rubber chemicals to meet its customer needs. Tightening environment norms by the Chinese government has increased compliance cost and led to closure of unorganised/small players in China, which helped Indian players like NOCIL improve its competitive positioning.

NOCIL has a healthy balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio of around 0.20 times. It is trading around 16 times its trailing earnings. Our target price on the stock is Rs 240 per share.

Disclaimer: The author is Director Research at Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 01:56 pm

