Buy NMDC, target Rs 105: Rupak De

Rupak De

On the daily chart, NMDC has moved above its previous swing high which indicates a rise in optimism. The daily MACD is in bullish crossover and is rising.

The weekly RSI (14) has made a double bottom and has moved up which suggests improving positive momentum in the stock price. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 95-97 for the target of Rs 105 with a stop loss below Rs 92.

The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.

