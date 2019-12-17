Buy Nifty around 11,900-12,000; metals, pharma, banks likely to do well: Axis Sec

Our preferred strategy is to buy on dips near important support levels of 12,000-11,900, and we expect metal, pharma, banking, real estate and housing finance sectors to perform well in the coming weeks, Rajesh Palviya, Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at Axis Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) Do you think muted macro data could weigh on markets?

A) The flow of foreign portfolio investments will remain an important factor for the market. FIIs (foreign institutional investors) have remained net buyers in the market, putting in approx. Rs 17,700 crore in this quarter, NSE data showed. So far in December 2019, FPIs pulled out Rs 3,843 crore.

On the weekly chart, Nifty has formed a bullish candle, indicating that bulls have a tight grip on the market.

However, some of the index stocks see downward pressure, too. If Nifty continues to trade above 11,950 next week then it can extend its strength towards 12,150-12,250 level.

Developments around US-China trade talks are expected to influence the equity markets. Investors will keep a close watch on the progress of US-China trade talks.

Back home, two major data points released on Thursday post trading hours, viz., industrial production and inflation rate were on the negative side but positive developments over US-China Trade deal expectation discounted the negativity and exhibited continued uptrend in the market. Strengthening of rupee also added to bullish sentiment in the market.

Q) Do you think we could see a Santa Claus rally?

A) The index has shown a spectacular rally in the last three months and marked an all-time high. The market has witnessed broad-based buying interest and market breadth has also improved significantly in the last two months which indicates confidence is coming back to the street.

The Nifty50 is forming the higher top and higher bottom formation on the monthly as well as the weekly chart. The short-term strength indicators are in positive territory and well placed above reference line indicating strength ahead.

We expect the Nifty to continue bullishness further in the coming week towards the end of the year 2019. We think, once Nifty manages to sustain above 12,150, it can scale up towards 12250--12400 levels in the coming months.

Our preferred strategy is to buy on dips near important support levels of 12,000-11,900. We expect metal, pharma, banking, real estate, and housing finance sectors to perform well in the coming weeks.

Q) The recent macro indicators cement fears of a slowdown. Do you think investors could say goodbye to a 25 bps rate cut in February?

A) Rising vegetable prices and sustained price pressures across categories such as pulses, milk, sugar, etc. is likely to keep food inflation high, at least till February 2020 by when the supply side measures would play its part.

Consequently, the RBI MPC has revised up its inflation forecasts; H2FY20 CPI inflation is expected at 5.1-4.7% (3.5-3.7% earlier) and H1FY21 inflation at 4.0-3.8% (3.6% in Q1FY21 earlier).

RBI MPC expects inflation to moderate below 4 percent by Q2FY21. Though not explicitly mentioned, RBI seems to be concerned over the bloating fiscal deficit along with the expected measures to be taken to revive growth at the cost of fiscal.

The markets would be closely watching the measures to be taken by the government to arrest the slowdown in growth and its impact on the fiscal balance.

RBI also alluded to potential slippages in the forthcoming budget along with the extent of deviation from the stated consolidation glide path. The next policy review, incidentally, is post Budget 2020 on Feb 5, 2020.

Keeping in mind the prime role of the central bank as inflation fighter, we are of the opinion that RBI is unlikely to embark on interest rate cut (despite maintaining accommodative stance) in the rest of the FY20 unless growth suffers a deadly blow.

We still see scope for 40-50 bps of rate cuts but timing solely depends on the evolution of growth-inflation dynamics in FY2021.

Q) Any big factors that investors should watch out for the coming week or important levels?

A) On the global front, Official announcement of US-China trade talks would be the major event to be watched. The market has already factored positives of the signing of the US-China trade talks, and any negative outcome has not yet been factored in.

The Nifty50 has formed a bullish gap in the range of 12005-12025 on Friday which is likely to act as an important support level in the near term.

If the Nifty breaks below 12000 levels, then it can slip towards the next important support level of 11900-11850. However, on the higher side 12150-12250 are the important resistance area in the near term.

Q) Three stocks which according to you are displaying signs of a breakout?

A) Here is a list of top three stocks which are displaying signs of a breakout and could give 4-7% return in the short term:

Hindalco: Buy| Buying range Rs 207-203| LTP: Rs 206| Target: Rs 222| Stop Loss: Rs 199| Upside 7%

On the daily chart, the stock price has broken out from a consolidation range of Rs 195 - 205 on closing basis. The stock continues to make a series of higher tops and higher bottom formations.

This breakout was accompanied by a rise in volumes indicating increased participation. The weekly strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both are in positive territory which supports upside momentum to continue in the near term.

The stock price is sustaining well above its 20 and 50 and 100-Day SMA which supports the bullish sentiments ahead.

HDFC: Buy| Buying range Rs 2350-2310| LTP: Rs 2372| Target: Rs 2470| Stop Loss: Rs 2285| Upside 4%

On the daily chart, the stock price has decisively broken out from multiple resistances level of Rs 2300-2330 levels and is sustaining well above the same. It also continues to make a series of higher tops and higher bottom formations.

The daily strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both are in positive territory which supports upside momentum to continue in the near-term. The stock price is sustaining well above its 20 and 50-Day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

MindTree: Buy| Buy range 760-746| LTP: Rs 760| Target: Rs 805| Stop Loss: Rs 733| Upside 6%

On the daily chart, the stock price has sustained above its key resistance level of 750 after giving a breakout. It also continues to make a series of higher tops and higher bottom formations.

The daily strength indicator RSI remains in positive territory while stochastic indicator has given a bullish crossover which supports upside momentum to continue in the near term.

The stock price is sustaining well above its 20 and 50-Days SMA which supports the bullish sentiments ahead.