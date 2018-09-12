Buy Natco Pharma, target Rs 905: Shitij Gandhi

SMC Global Securities

Natco Pharma has been trading in a broader range of Rs 740- Rs 840 for more than five months and this week it has given the consolidation breakout above its 200-day exponential moving average on a daily interval.

Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

The hefty volumes with the rise in prices suggest for more upside in prices moving forward. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 820-Rs 830 for the upside target of Rs 905 level and a stop loss below Rs 765.