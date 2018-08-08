Buy Muthoot Finance, target Rs 449: Abhishek Mondal

Guiness Securities

Muthoot Finance has given a break-out above its downward trend line around Rs 417-418 levels on Monday with higher volumes on the daily chart.

A daily momentum indicator Relative Strength index (RSI) reading at 58.52 levels, making higher top and bottom whereas MACD is trading above zero line with positive crossover and OBV — On Balanc Volume is showing an upward momentum, which indicates some fresh upmove expected in this stock.

Traders can buy the stock in the range of Rs 418-421 with a stop loss below Rs 399 (closing) for a target of Rs 449.

: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.