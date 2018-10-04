Buy Motherson Sumi Systems, target Rs 267: Rupak De

Rupak De

Motherson Sumi Systems, after a steep correction, is seen consolidating on the daily chart. On the weekly chart, the price has completed ABCD harmonic pattern which suggests a possibility of a bullish reversal in the stock.

Disclaimer: The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

A divergence in the daily RSI is being witnessed which may induce a positive shift in bullish momentum in the stock price. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 240-245 for the target of Rs 267 and a stop loss below Rs 233.