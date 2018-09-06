App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy M&M Financial Services, target Rs 544: Akash Jain

We expect a target of Rs 544 by FY19 end (P/BV of 3.2x on estimated FY19E Book Value of Rs 170) implying an upside of 17 percent, says Akash Jain of Ajcon Global.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Akash Jain 

Ajcon Global

We believe Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is cheap as compared to other listed NBFCs. The company improved its Return on Assets significantly from 1 percent in FY17 to 1.9 percent in FY18. With improving rural cash flows, recovery from NPAs would help the company to improve its ROA of 2.6-2.8 percent by FY20.

The management is optimistic on improving rural cash flow which should lead to growth of 18-20 percent in FY19 across segments.

NPAs in the rural housing is expected to reduce in coming quarters as Maharashtra has improved in cash flow and which will translate towards recoveries. PCR stood at 58.1 percent in FY18. We expect a target of Rs 544 by FY19 end (P/BV of 3.2x on estimated FY19E Book Value of Rs. 170) implying an upside of 17 percent.

Disclaimer: The author is Vice President - Equity Research, Ajcon Global. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 11:40 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.