Buy Mindtree, target Rs 976: Shitij Gandhi

Shitij Gandhi

Mindtree has been consolidating in range of Rs 800-880 for more than two months along with consistent buying seen at lower levels.

However, the stock gave a breakout this week above the symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily charts and has also managed to close above its long-term moving averages.

Traders can accumulate the stock in range of Rs 895-905 for the upside target of Rs 976 levels and a stop loss below Rs 840.