Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mindtree, target Rs 976: Shitij Gandhi

Traders can accumulate the stock in range of Rs 895-905 for the upside target of Rs 976 levels and a stop loss below Rs 840.

Shitij Gandhi

Mindtree has been consolidating in range of Rs 800-880 for more than two months along with consistent buying seen at lower levels.

However, the stock gave a breakout this week above the symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily charts and has also managed to close above its long-term moving averages.

Traders can accumulate the stock in range of Rs 895-905 for the upside target of Rs 976 levels and a stop loss below Rs 840.

The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 11:48 am

