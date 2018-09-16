Buy Meghmani Organics: Equity99

Equity99

Meghmani Organics is amongst top 3 global Phthalocyanine based pigment players with 14 percent global market share. Its PAT increased 61 percent CAGR in last five years and EBITDA margin improves from 16.6 percent to 23.9 percent in last five years.

It has reported excellent results for Q1FY19, sales and EBITDA grew by 13.1 percent and 36 percent YoY, respectively, while PAT increased by 78 percent to Rs 77.1 crore.

At CMP, the stock is trading at PE of just 11.2x on its EPS (TTM) of Rs 7.95 per share. We believe this stock can give superb returns in a long run so we are recommending a buy for long term investment perspective.

