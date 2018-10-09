Buy Marico, target Rs 335: Vinay Rajani

Vinay Rajani

Marico has corrected more than 22 percent from its August month high of Rs 388. The RSI on the daily charts has reached an extremely oversold zone.

On Monday, the stock found support in the gap formed on 12th February 2018 and rebounded from lower levels. The FMCG Index itself has witnessed a healthy correction from its September month high and the probability of a strong bounce-back has also increased.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 335 and keeping a stop loss at Rs 294 on a closing basis.

