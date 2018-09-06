Buy Majesco, target Rs 598: Dharmesh Shah

ICICIdirect.com

The share price of Majesco during July 2018 has formed a higher base around 400 levels being the confluence of the 61.8 percent retracement of the previous major up move from 304 to 603 and the previous breakout area of September 2017.

The stock has seen a sharp up move from the support area of Rs 400 and the entire price activity of the last four weeks has taken the shape of a Bullish Flag pattern.

The stock is at the cusp of the bullish flag breakout and offers a fresh entry opportunity to ride the next leg of up move in the stock.

Time-wise, the stock retraced 80 percent of its previous 12 weeks decline (Rs 581-401) in just seven weeks signalling strength and reversal of the corrective trend and resumption of fresh up move

We expect the stock to continue with its positive trend and head towards Rs 603 levels as it is the measuring implication of the Flag breakout which also coincides with the January 2018 high placed at Rs 603 levels.

The author is Head Technical at ICICI Direct.com Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.