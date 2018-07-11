Buy Mahindra & Mahindra, target Rs 975: Abhishek Mondal

Abhishek Mondal

Mahindra & Mahindra has given a breakout from the symmetrical triangle pattern around Rs 915-917 on Friday on the daily chart with higher volumes.

A daily momentum indicator Relative Strength index (RSI) reading at 61.51 level shows a sideways positive momentum and MACD trading above zero line with positive crossover whereas OBV — On Balance Volume is showing an upward momentum and (+) DI continuously trading above (-) DI, which indicates that the stock has the potential to move higher.

Traders can buy the stock in dips around Rs 923-926 with a stop loss below Rs 902 (closing) for a target of Rs 975.

