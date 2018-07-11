App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra, target Rs 975: Abhishek Mondal

Traders can buy the stock in dips around Rs 923-926 with a stop loss below Rs 902 for a target of Rs 975, says Abhishek Mondal of Guiness Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Abhishek Mondal

Mahindra & Mahindra has given a breakout from the symmetrical triangle pattern around Rs 915-917 on Friday on the daily chart with higher volumes.

A daily momentum indicator Relative Strength index (RSI) reading at 61.51 level shows a sideways positive momentum and MACD trading above zero line with positive crossover whereas OBV — On Balance Volume is showing an upward momentum and (+) DI continuously trading above (-) DI, which indicates that the stock has the potential to move higher.

Traders can buy the stock in dips around Rs 923-926 with a stop loss below Rs 902 (closing) for a target of Rs 975.

Disclaimer: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 12:00 pm

