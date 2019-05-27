Buy Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, target Rs 609: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is one of India’s non-banking finance companies focused in the rural and semi-urban sector and is one of the largest Indian tractor financier. The Total standalone Income increased by 37 percent at Rs 2,480 crore during the quarter ended March 31,2019, as against Rs.1,808 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 588 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as against Rs 314 crore during the corresponding period last year, registered a growth of 87 percent over the same period previous year.

On consolidated basis for the full year, total income increased by 32 percent at Rs 10,431 crore during the year ended March 31, 2019, as against Rs 7,912 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 1,867 crore during the year ended March 31, 2019, as against Rs 1,216 crore during the corresponding period last year, registered a growth of 54 percent over the same period previous year..

With Indian economy witnessing improvement in its macros especially the rural and semi urban areas given higher government impetus we believe M&M Financial is well established in hinterland to reap positive benefits in medium term. Thus, we initiate our coverage on the stock with buy rating and a target price of Rs 609 per share.

