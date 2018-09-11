Buy Mahindra CIE Automotive, target Rs 325: Nandish Shah

HDFC Securities

The stock price of Mahindra CIE Automotive has broken out on the daily chart on Monday by closing above the resistance level of Rs 290 to close at 10-year high with higher volumes.

The momentum indicators and Oscillators like RSI and MACD have turned bullish on the daily and weekly charts. The stock has been trading above its 20, 50 and 200-DMA, indicating positional uptrend.

Therefore, we recommend buying Mahindra CIE for the upside target of Rs 325 and keeping a stop loss placed below Rs 285.

: The author is a Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.