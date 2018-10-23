Buy Mahanagar Gas, target Rs 1076: Akash Jain

Mahanagar Gas is a structurally strong city gas distribution story. Initiative to substitute crude oil with natural gas to reduce India’s import bill also has the potential to give a boost to gas usage.

The company is the sole authorized distributor of CNG and PNG in Mumbai, its adjoining areas and Raigad with more than 22 years track record in Mumbai.

The long-term CGD business outlook looks very positive given the following factors: Favourable regulatory environment addressing previous bidding round impediments with forward-looking and investor-friendly reforms.

We expect the company to post strong volume growth going ahead led by increase in CNG consumption both in auto and PNG space. Geographical expansion to Raigad and Karjat and government’s push for PNG’s domestic connections will support volume growth.

After the correction, the company at CMP of Rs 828 (Face Value: Rs 10), is attractively valued at 17x at reported FY18 EPS of Rs 48.38.

The company witnessed strong Q1FY19 and posted decent numbers. It enjoys strong return ratios (ROE: 22.8 percent and ROCE of 31.9 percent) with equity capital of Rs 98.8 crore. We expect an upside of 30 percent for investors with a horizon of 12 months with a target of Rs 1,076 (18x at estimated FY20 EPS).

The author is Vice President - Equity Research at Ajcon Global.

