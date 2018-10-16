App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lupin with 11% return, says Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 875 with a stop loss below Rs 845 for a target of Rs 980 levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Ashish Chaturmohta

Sanctum Wealth Management

Lupin had seen a major decline from October’15 high of Rs 2128 to the March’18 low of Rs 727 levels. For the last four months, the stock has been consolidating sideways between Rs 800 and 1000 odd levels.

The stock witnessed above average volumes during this period indicating accumulation at lower levels. Last month price touched high of Rs 986 and seen a correction down to 818 levels.

Here the price has taken support around 200-days moving average and is seeing a bounce back. The price has closed above its short-term 20-days moving average.

In Monday’s session, the price has formed a long bullish candlestick on above average volumes indicating buying participation in the stock.

The Relative strength index and Stochastic have given a positive crossover with their respective averages on the daily chart. Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 875 with a stop loss below Rs 845 for a target of Rs 980 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 12:10 pm

