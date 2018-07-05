Buy Lupin, target Rs 1030: Achin Goel

Achin Goel

On the daily chart, a breakout of pennant pattern in Lupin is visible which may propel the stock for a steep rally over the short term. The stock has been consolidating during the last two week which ended in an upward breakout on the weekly view.

On further observation, momentum oscillator, RSI (14) is seen to be in positive divergence on the weekly chart which suggests that in the short to medium term the stock is expected to witness a strong positive momentum.

Weekly RSI is in bullish crossover and is rising with a current reading at 62.14. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 930-935 for the target of Rs 1,030 with a stop loss below Rs.894.

