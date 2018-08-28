App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lupin: Equity99

Now we are expecting a positive return in FY19. The stock is already bottomed out and its weekly chart looks highly promising. We are recommending a buy for the medium term, says Sumit Bilgaiyan of Equity99.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Equity99

Lupin has received an establishment inspection report from the USFDA for its Nagpur facility, which is positive for the company. It develops and delivers a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs globally.

Recently, Lupin received FDA approves for many generic products and it has successfully launched new products in the US and Brazil. It has given negative returns in the last three years, but now we are expecting a positive return in FY19. The stock is already bottomed out and its weekly chart looks highly promising. We are recommending a buy for the medium term.

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

