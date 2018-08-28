Buy Lupin: Equity99

Lupin has received an establishment inspection report from the USFDA for its Nagpur facility, which is positive for the company. It develops and delivers a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs globally.

Recently, Lupin received FDA approves for many generic products and it has successfully launched new products in the US and Brazil. It has given negative returns in the last three years, but now we are expecting a positive return in FY19. The stock is already bottomed out and its weekly chart looks highly promising. We are recommending a buy for the medium term.

