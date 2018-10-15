App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy L&T Technology Services, target Rs 1940: Siddharth Sedani

With the rise of enabling technologies like 5G, IoT, artificial intelligence etc, the digital disruption now has expanded to almost each and every part of the global industrial complex, says Siddharth Sedani of Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Siddharth Sedani

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is one of the three listed subsidiaries of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. The company provides design and development solutions to clients across the entire value chain of product development. These includes solutions in the areas of mechanical and manufacturing engineering, embedded systems, software engineering and process engineering.

With the rise of enabling technologies like 5G, IoT, artificial intelligence etc, the digital disruption now has expanded to almost each and every part of the global industrial complex including manufacturing and process industries. This has opened a new and bigger opportunity of more than $1.1 trillion market for engineering outsourcing market.

During the latest quarterly results, the company has reported robust growth in revenues; it grew 33.2 percent in Q1-FY19 to $168.9 million as against $127.6 million in Q1-FY18 in constant currency terms.

Disclaimer: The author is Vice President - Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 09:00 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.