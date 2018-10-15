Buy L&T Technology Services, target Rs 1940: Siddharth Sedani

Siddharth Sedani

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is one of the three listed subsidiaries of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. The company provides design and development solutions to clients across the entire value chain of product development. These includes solutions in the areas of mechanical and manufacturing engineering, embedded systems, software engineering and process engineering.

With the rise of enabling technologies like 5G, IoT, artificial intelligence etc, the digital disruption now has expanded to almost each and every part of the global industrial complex including manufacturing and process industries. This has opened a new and bigger opportunity of more than $1.1 trillion market for engineering outsourcing market.

During the latest quarterly results, the company has reported robust growth in revenues; it grew 33.2 percent in Q1-FY19 to $168.9 million as against $127.6 million in Q1-FY18 in constant currency terms.

