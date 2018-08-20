App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 08:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy L&T Technology Services, target Rs 1940: Anand Rathi

We believe L&T Tech is one of the better placed company with significant exposure to this market providing better growth prospects for the company. We initiate our coverage on L&T Technology Services with a buy rating and a target of Rs 1,940 per share, says a report by Anand Rathi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers

L&T Technology Services is one of the three listed subsidiaries of Larsen & Toubro. The company provides design and development solutions to clients across the entire value chain of product development. These includes solutions in the areas of mechanical and manufacturing engineering, embedded systems, software engineering and process engineering.

With the rise of enabling technologies like 5G, IoT, Artificial Intelligence etc, the digital disruption now has expanded to almost each and every part of the global industrial complex including manufacturing and process industries. This has opened a new and bigger opportunity of more than USD 1.1 trillion market for engineering outsourcing market.

We believe L&T Tech is one of the better placed company with significant exposure to this market providing better growth prospects for the company. We initiate our coverage on L&T Technology Services with a buy rating and a target of Rs 1,940 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 08:17 am

