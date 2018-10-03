Buy L&T Infotech, target Rs 2,100: Ashish Chaturmohta

Ashish Chaturmohta

Larsen & Toubro Infotech is in a long-term uptrend forming higher-tops-and-higher-bottoms on the daily and weekly charts. The stock witnessed a breakout above the resistance level of Rs 1,880 couple of weeks ago amid high volumes and strong momentum.

Since then the price retraced back below the breakout level on low volumes and small body candlestick which is typical of stock in an uptrend.

The price has managed to hold above the 50-day moving average (DMA) which has acted as a support in the past. The daily MACD has given positive crossover with its average.

Thus, the stock can be bought at the current level and on dips towards Rs 1,915 with a stop loss below Rs 1,850 and a target of Rs 2,100.

: The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.