App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy L&T Infotech, target Rs 2,100: Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be bought at the current level and on dips towards Rs 1,915 with a stop loss below Rs 1,850 and a target of Rs 2,100, says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashish Chaturmohta

Larsen & Toubro Infotech is in a long-term uptrend forming higher-tops-and-higher-bottoms on the daily and weekly charts. The stock witnessed a breakout above the resistance level of Rs 1,880 couple of weeks ago amid high volumes and strong momentum.

Since then the price retraced back below the breakout level on low volumes and small body candlestick which is typical of stock in an uptrend.

The price has managed to hold above the 50-day moving average (DMA) which has acted as a support in the past. The daily MACD has given positive crossover with its average.

Thus, the stock can be bought at the current level and on dips towards Rs 1,915 with a stop loss below Rs 1,850 and a target of Rs 2,100.

Disclaimer: The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 10:58 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.