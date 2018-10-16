Buy Larsen & Toubro Infotech with target Rs 1950: Ashish Chaturmohta

Sanctum Wealth Management

Larsen & Toubro Infotech is in a long-term uptrend forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily as well as weekly charts. The stock witnessed a breakout above Rs 1900 on strong momentum and high volumes which indicates buying participation in the stock.

The Relative strength index and Stochastic have given positive crossover with their respective averages on the daily chart. Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 1780 with a stop loss below Rs 1720 for a target of Rs 1950 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.