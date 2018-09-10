Buy KPR Mill, target Rs 728: Rajesh Palviya

Axis Securities

On the weekly chart, KPR Mill has formed a "Double Bottom" - a short-term reversal pattern which signals a shift of short-term trend reversal to the upside.

This breakout is accompanied with a huge spurt in volumes which supports the bullish sentiments ahead.

The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both are in a positive terrain which supports upside momentum to continue in the near-term. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100-day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

We have a buy with target of Rs 728 per share.

