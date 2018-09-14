Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank, target Rs 1310: Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

Kotak Mahindra Bank has been witnessing a correction since it made a new record high of Rs 1417. At the lower end, it has just found support at the 200-EMA which led to an increase in demand for the stock.

The momentum indicator RSI (14) is having a bullish divergence with the stock price. In addition, an engulfing pattern around the crucial support may set a rally in the stock.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1230- 1240 for the target of Rs 1310 with a stop loss below Rs 1187.

