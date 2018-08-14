Buy Kolte-Patil Developers, target Rs 400: Prashanth Tapse

Mehta Group

Kolte-Patil Developers | CMP: Rs 292 | Target: Rs 400+ | Return: 37%

We like Kolte-Patil Developers (KPDL) which is one of the leading real estate developers considering strong presence in Pune followed by Bengaluru and Mumbai. Strong momentum in Bengaluru continues which contributes 12.9 percent of sales volume against 3.6 percent in FY17. KPDL’s Mumbai and Bengaluru biz is expected to grow around 25 percent of sales by 2020. There are significant launches in pipeline this year that will result in significant uptick in sales volumes in H2 FY19.

KPDL delivered strong 4QFY18 revenue growth of 43.3 percent YoY to Rs 478 Cr which is also their record highest ever quarterly revenue. This was driven by first time recognition in R1 sector of Life Republic, Western Avenue, Ivy Estate and Mumbai projects. KPDL’s major revenue 72 percent is derived from MIG housing. KPDL also has a ROCE of 18.4 percent in FY18 which is highest in the industry.

Hence we recommend Investors to accumulate on dips with target price of Rs 400, upside 37 percent expected on medium to long term long term investment horizon.

: The author is Associate VP at Mehta Group: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions)