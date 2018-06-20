Buy Kaveri Seed Company, target Rs 630: Mustafa Nadeem

Mustafa Nadeem

Kaveri Seed Company has given a breakout after a long consolidation which started in early 2018. A close above resistance zone of previous peaks and higher volume participation is likely to keep the bullish momentum. The upward target for the stock is placed at Rs 625 - 630.

At 11:27 hrs Kaveri Seed Company was quoting at Rs 588.50, up Rs 5.15, or 0.88 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 591.95 and an intraday low of Rs 581.60.

: The author is CEO, Epic Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.