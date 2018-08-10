Buy Kansai Nerolac, target Rs 561: Hadrien Mendonca

IIFL

In Kansai Nerolac, a three-month consolidation phase seems to have finally come to an end as the stock has finally broken out from an inverse head and shoulder pattern on the daily chart.

The price outburst has been accompanied with a smart uptick in traded volumes. The stock has also convincingly managed to close above its short as well as long-term moving averages.

We expect this momentum to extend further and see the stock to rally towards its potential target of Rs 561 in medium-term.

