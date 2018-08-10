App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kansai Nerolac, target Rs 561: Hadrien Mendonca

We expect this momentum to extend further and see the stock to rally towards its potential target of Rs 561 in medium-term, says Hadrien Mendonca of IIFL.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Hadrien Mendonca

IIFL

In Kansai Nerolac, a three-month consolidation phase seems to have finally come to an end as the stock has finally broken out from an inverse head and shoulder pattern on the daily chart.

The price outburst has been accompanied with a smart uptick in traded volumes. The stock has also convincingly managed to close above its short as well as long-term moving averages.

We expect this momentum to extend further and see the stock to rally towards its potential target of Rs 561 in medium-term.

Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 08:09 am

