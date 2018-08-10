App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kansai Nerolac Paints, target Rs 600: Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be bought at current level and on dips to Rs 505 with a stop loss below Rs 490 and a target of Rs 600 levels, says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management.

Kansai Nerolac Paints hit an all-time high of Rs 614 in the month December last year and then declined towards Rs 465. Over the period, the stock has seen multiple lows being formed in the region of Rs 465 and Rs 435 levels indicating a strong support area for the stock.

On the daily chart, the price has formed a bullish inverted head and shoulders pattern over the last three months. Recent rally from low of Rs 472 has been on the back of high volumes and strong momentum indicates strong buying participation in the stock.

In the process, the stock has given a breakout from the pattern. The price also has given a breakout from the Bollinger band on the upside. Expansion of bands on the daily chart suggests a continuation of the rally.

Head of Technicals and Derivatives|Sanctum Wealth Management

Daily MACD line given positive crossover with its average moved above equilibrium level. Thus, the stock can be bought at current level and on dips to Rs 505 with a stop loss below Rs 490 and a target of Rs 600 levels.

Disclaimer: The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 11:04 am

