App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 08:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kalyani Steels, target Rs 305: Nandish Shah

We recommend buying Kalyani Steel for the upside target of Rs 305, and a stop loss placed below Rs 270, says Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nandish Shah

HDFC Securities

Kalyani Steels has given a bullish breakout on the daily chart on Monday by closing above the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of 18-June-2018 and 10-July-2018.

It also managed to close above the resistance level of Rs 278 with higher volumes to close at a two-month high. The stock price is trading above its 5 and 20-day SMA indicating a bullish trend for the short to medium-term.

The momentum indicators and Oscillators like RSI and MACD are showing strength in the stock. Metal as a sector is doing well and looking good for the short-term. Therefore, we recommend buying Kalyani Steel for the upside target of Rs 305, and a stop loss placed below Rs 270.

Disclaimer: The author is a Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 08:00 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.