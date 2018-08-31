Buy Jubilant Life Sciences, target Rs 1,040: Siddharth Sedani

Revenue from operations of Jubilant Life Sciences improved by 34 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,078 crore. This was on account of enhanced performance in specialty pharmaceuticals, the US solid dosage formulation and higher volumes in Life Science Ingredients.

The company achieved the reported PAT of Rs 202 crore, a growth of 38 percent year-on-year with a net margin of 9.7 percent.

On a segment basis, revenue from pharmaceuticals improved by 46 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,181 crore. Within this, the Specialty Pharmaceuticals business displayed strong performance by growing 74 percent year-on-year.

Life Science Ingredients Segment revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 846 crore, improved by 21 percent year-on-year. This has been aided by strong growth in volume during the quarter.

JLS has planned to invest about Rs 550 crore in capital expenditure in FY19. In addition, JLS plan to invest Rs 300 crore in R&D during the year, including Rs 150 crore in product development expenditure.

Disclaimer: The author is Vice President - Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

With the planned IPO for its Singapore subsidiary, JLS will go onto further reduce its net debt while continuing additional capex.