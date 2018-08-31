App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jubilant Life Sciences, target Rs 1,040: Siddharth Sedani

With the planned IPO for its Singapore subsidiary, JLS will go onto further reduce its net debt while continuing additional capex, says Siddharth Sedani of Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Siddharth Sedani

Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers

Revenue from operations of Jubilant Life Sciences improved by 34 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,078 crore. This was on account of enhanced performance in specialty pharmaceuticals, the US solid dosage formulation and higher volumes in Life Science Ingredients.

The company achieved the reported PAT of Rs 202 crore, a growth of 38 percent year-on-year with a net margin of 9.7 percent.

On a segment basis, revenue from pharmaceuticals improved by 46 percent  year-on-year to Rs 1,181 crore. Within this, the Specialty Pharmaceuticals business displayed strong performance by growing 74 percent  year-on-year.

Siddharth Sedani
Siddharth Sedani
Vice President - Equity Advisory|Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers

Life Science Ingredients Segment revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 846 crore, improved by 21 percent  year-on-year. This has been aided by strong growth in volume during the quarter.

JLS has planned to invest about Rs 550 crore in capital expenditure in FY19. In addition, JLS plan to invest Rs 300 crore in R&D during the year, including Rs 150 crore in product development expenditure.

With the planned IPO for its Singapore subsidiary, JLS will go onto further reduce its net debt while continuing additional capex.
Disclaimer: The author is Vice President - Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 11:53 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.