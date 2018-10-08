Buy Jubilant Foodworks: Equity99

Equity99

Jubilant Foodworks posted fantastic numbers in Q1FY19 led by higher same-store-sales growth (SSSG). Its sales and EBITDA grew by 26 percent and 78.5 percent YoY, respectively, while PAT increased by 213.2 percent to Rs 74.68 crore.

It reported EBITDA margin to 16.6 percent, an improvement of 490 bps on YoY basis. SSSG for Q1 stood at 25.9 percent. At the CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 61x on TTM EPS. It already corrected 27 percent from recent high. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

: The author is Founder of Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.