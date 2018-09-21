Buy JSW Steel, target Rs 442: Hadrien Mendonca

IIFL

JSW Steel is in a solid uptrend and has also been maintaining its higher top higher bottom structure. In fact, the upswing is so strong that the stock doesn’t even breach below its short-term 5-DEMA which indicates every decline is being used as a buying opportunity.

We expect JSW Steel to move higher towards its potential target of Rs 442 in the medium term.

: The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.