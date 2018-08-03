Buy Jet Airways, target Rs 370: Aditya Agarwal

Way2Wealth Brokers

Looking at the weekly chart, Jet Airways has been in a protracted downtrend since the past several months and lost more than sixty percent from its January 2018 high. Off late, the stock formed a strong base near 300 levels and rebound sharply.

Looking at the lower degree chart, we believe that the stock has made the short-term bottom and is likely to rally in coming trading sessions.

On a weekly chart, the stock formed a Bullish Harami pattern and yesterday it surpassed the pattern high which triggered fresh buying interest.

The momentum oscillators on the weekly chart are into deep oversold zone hence we expect a decent bounce in coming trading session.

Thus, we recommend traders to buy this stock in a range of Rs 325 to Rs 320 zones with a price target of Rs 370. Stop loss should be placed at Rs 300 on a closing basis.

The author Head of Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd.