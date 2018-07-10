Buy Jai Corp, target Rs 170: Nandish Shah

Nandish Shah

Jai Corp price is on the verge of giving bullish a downward sloping trendline breakout above Rs 152 odd levels on the daily charts.

The stock price is trading above its 5 and 20-day simple moving averages indicating short to medium term trend is bullish.

The trend of the last few days (where Price is rising with higher volumes and subdued volumes during the consolidation) indicates strength in the uptrend. Therefore, we recommend buying Jai Corp for the upside target of Rs 170 and keep a stop loss below Rs 139.

The author is a Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.